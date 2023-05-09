Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Syrian nationals residing on Lebanese soil are raising concerns about their fate in light of Lebanon's strict measures and policy to deport violators.



What are the criteria for the General Security to deport these violators?



Q: Will Syrian refugees be deported if they enter Lebanese territory illegally?



A: Yes, if they entered Lebanon after the decisions of the Higher Defense Council on 14/4/2019, following a review by the judiciary and in coordination with UNHCR.



Q: What about those who evade military service? Will they be deported?



A: Yes, if they entered after 14/4/2019 and after obtaining a judicial order and in coordinating with UNHCR.



Q: Many Syrian refugees work in sectors prohibited for them in Lebanon. Will they be deported?



A: No, if their work or shop was opened before 14/4/2019. In this case, their shop will be closed with a red wax seal, for example.



Q: What about those who hold UN cards and work in sectors allowed for them, such as construction, agriculture, and sanitation work? Will they be deported?



A: No, especially given the Lebanese market's need for a large number of laborers in this field.



As for the regularization of the violators' situation who will not be deported, they must find a sponsor who will guarantee their residence before the Lebanese authorities.