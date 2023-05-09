News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09 | 12:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Syrian nationals residing on Lebanese soil are raising concerns about their fate in light of Lebanon's strict measures and policy to deport violators.
What are the criteria for the General Security to deport these violators?
Q: Will Syrian refugees be deported if they enter Lebanese territory illegally?
A: Yes, if they entered Lebanon after the decisions of the Higher Defense Council on 14/4/2019, following a review by the judiciary and in coordination with UNHCR.
Q: What about those who evade military service? Will they be deported?
A: Yes, if they entered after 14/4/2019 and after obtaining a judicial order and in coordinating with UNHCR.
Q: Many Syrian refugees work in sectors prohibited for them in Lebanon. Will they be deported?
A: No, if their work or shop was opened before 14/4/2019. In this case, their shop will be closed with a red wax seal, for example.
Q: What about those who hold UN cards and work in sectors allowed for them, such as construction, agriculture, and sanitation work? Will they be deported?
A: No, especially given the Lebanese market's need for a large number of laborers in this field.
As for the regularization of the violators' situation who will not be deported, they must find a sponsor who will guarantee their residence before the Lebanese authorities.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Strict
Measures
Reasons
Deportation
Syrian
Refugees
Syria
Lebanon
Next
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
Walking a diplomatic tightrope: Can the US improve its diplomacy in Middle East?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-03
Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
Middle East
2023-05-03
Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28
Amnesty International urges Lebanon to halt forced deportation of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28
Amnesty International urges Lebanon to halt forced deportation of Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
0
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-08
Walking a diplomatic tightrope: Can the US improve its diplomacy in Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-08
Walking a diplomatic tightrope: Can the US improve its diplomacy in Middle East?
0
World
2023-05-07
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
World
2023-05-07
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
World
2023-03-07
Sri Lanka closes in on $2.9 bln IMF deal after China support
World
2023-03-07
Sri Lanka closes in on $2.9 bln IMF deal after China support
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
2
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
3
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
4
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
5
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
8
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store