Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-10 | 10:21
2min
Walid is one of the potato farmers in the Akkar plain, and for a long time, he and his family live off this farming.

What happened is the following:

Usually, at the end of March, it is forbidden to import potatoes, to make room for Lebanese potatoes in the market.

However, a shipment of potatoes weighing 6,000 tons was ready to be launched from the port of Port Said in Egypt on March 27, i.e., within the legal deadline.

However, due to the bad weather conditions at that time, the port of Port Said was closed from March 28 until the 30th, and on the 31st, the ship set off, and it arrived in Lebanon on April 1.

Here, the Lebanese state had two options, either to return the shipment to Egypt or to receive it.

However, pursuant to the agricultural cooperation agreement between Egypt and Lebanon, and because the shipment took prior approval, the prime minister decided to allow the ship to enter, especially since Egypt had taken from Lebanon at the time of the apple crisis, 110,000 tons of the crop that had accumulated.

This decision, taken by the government, sparked a wave of anger among potato farmers in the Akkar plain, who announced that they would stop working until Friday to demand a solution to the problem.

Currently, the farmer is caught between two "bittersweet" choices, because the loss is occurring; either they leave their goods on the ground to perish or sell them cheaply and incur losses that they cannot bear.

The question is, is there anyone who will compensate the farmer for his loss for an entire season?
 

