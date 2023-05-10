News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-10 | 10:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions
Walid is one of the potato farmers in the Akkar plain, and for a long time, he and his family live off this farming.
What happened is the following:
Usually, at the end of March, it is forbidden to import potatoes, to make room for Lebanese potatoes in the market.
However, a shipment of potatoes weighing 6,000 tons was ready to be launched from the port of Port Said in Egypt on March 27, i.e., within the legal deadline.
However, due to the bad weather conditions at that time, the port of Port Said was closed from March 28 until the 30th, and on the 31st, the ship set off, and it arrived in Lebanon on April 1.
Here, the Lebanese state had two options, either to return the shipment to Egypt or to receive it.
However, pursuant to the agricultural cooperation agreement between Egypt and Lebanon, and because the shipment took prior approval, the prime minister decided to allow the ship to enter, especially since Egypt had taken from Lebanon at the time of the apple crisis, 110,000 tons of the crop that had accumulated.
This decision, taken by the government, sparked a wave of anger among potato farmers in the Akkar plain, who announced that they would stop working until Friday to demand a solution to the problem.
Currently, the farmer is caught between two "bittersweet" choices, because the loss is occurring; either they leave their goods on the ground to perish or sell them cheaply and incur losses that they cannot bear.
The question is, is there anyone who will compensate the farmer for his loss for an entire season?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Egypt
Potato
Harvest
Farmers
Akkar
Farming
Market
Next
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-03
Lebanon sees significant gaps between education and job market: report
Lebanon News
2023-04-03
Lebanon sees significant gaps between education and job market: report
0
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
0
Lebanon Economy
09:10
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
Lebanon Economy
09:10
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
0
Lebanon News
08:36
EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises
Lebanon News
08:36
EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:12
Two Possibilities: Will Assad Visit Saudi Arabia Before or During the Arab Summit?
World
11:12
Two Possibilities: Will Assad Visit Saudi Arabia Before or During the Arab Summit?
0
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics
0
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
0
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
0
Variety
07:44
Vast and SpaceX aim to put the first commercial space station in orbit in 2025
Variety
07:44
Vast and SpaceX aim to put the first commercial space station in orbit in 2025
0
World
2023-05-01
World Food Program lifts suspension of operations in Sudan
World
2023-05-01
World Food Program lifts suspension of operations in Sudan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
4
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
5
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
6
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
7
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
8
Middle East
07:55
Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Middle East
07:55
Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store