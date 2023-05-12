News
Saudi Arabia mediates conflict in Sudan, initiates path to peace
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12 | 11:35
Saudi Arabia mediates conflict in Sudan, initiates path to peace
In a new display of its role as an impartial mediator, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the initiative to facilitate a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
The meeting held in Jeddah, situated on the opposite bank of the Red Sea from Sudan, paved the way towards a lasting solution, pending the genuine intentions of the conflicting factions.
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan's tweet indicated the promising stage of the process, stating, "The conversations that have taken place and the commitment to protect civilians are just the first steps. They will be followed by further actions, with the crucial aspect being adherence to what has been agreed upon. The Kingdom will work towards restoring security and stability to Sudan and its brotherly people."
The initial framework agreement, comprising seven items, was reached between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces. It places the well-being and safety of the Sudanese people as the foremost priority, emphasizing the commitment to ensure the protection of Sudanese civilians at all times.
Additionally, the agreement allows for the safe passage of civilians out of conflicting areas and evacuation of the wounded and sick without discrimination and grants humanitarian organizations access to fulfill these tasks.
The second phase, currently being pursued by Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the United States, aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire.
Subsequently, representatives of civil factions will be included in the discussions to establish a peaceful resolution that steers the country back to its democratic path.
The challenge lies in assessing the commitment of both parties to this preliminary agreement and its implementation, especially considering their previous violations of three ceasefire agreements.
Thus far, the military conflict in Sudan began on April 15th and resulted in over 550 fatalities, thousands of injuries, and tens of thousands of displaced individuals.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Conflict
Sudan
Peace
Sudanese
War
Clash
US
Talks
