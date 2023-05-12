From freedom to restrictions: Lawyers' battle for freedom of expression

No speeches in the media for any lawyer, except with permission from their syndicate.



This is the outcome of the legal battle fought by lawyers to protect their freedom of expression.



However, the final word came from the Civil Appeals Court, which handles union cases. It issued its decision on the appeal regarding the media appearances of lawyers and affirmed the validity of the amendments made by the Beirut Bar Association.



But what are these amendments? And why did they cause such a stir?



Before March 3rd, obtaining permission for media appearances by lawyers was limited to discussing pending cases before the judiciary.



It was also advisable for lawyers to obtain permission from the syndicate to participate in any seminar with a legal consultancy character.



After March 3rd, it became mandatory for any lawyer to obtain prior authorization allowing them to appear in the media.



These amendments were met with rejection and appeal by the lawyers before the Appeals Court. Consequently, lawyer Nizar Saghiyeh was summoned to appear before the syndicate council.



Beirut Bar Association President Nader Kaspar responded during a press conference to what he called baseless accusations against the syndicate, confirming that the syndicate's decision came to regulate the chaos occurring in the media appearances of lawyers and that some individuals exploit these appearances for self-promotion.



At a time when freedoms are advancing worldwide, they are receding in Beirut through judicial rulings.