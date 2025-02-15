News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP journalist
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-02-2025 | 03:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP journalist
Masked Hamas militants handed over three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza's southern city of Khan Yunis on Saturday, in the sixth hostage-prisoner swap under its ceasefire agreement with Israel, an AFP journalist reported.
Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, Israeli-Russian Sasha Trupanov and Israeli-Argentinian Yair Horn were paraded on the stage and told to address the crowd before their handover to the Red Cross.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Hostages
Red Cross
Next
Three freed hostages now in Israeli army custody in Gaza: Military
Three Israeli hostages set to return from Gaza as ceasefire holds
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-30
Two more Israeli and five foreign hostages handed over to Red Cross: Army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-30
Two more Israeli and five foreign hostages handed over to Red Cross: Army
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Red Cross urges Israel, Hamas to 'maintain the ceasefire' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Red Cross urges Israel, Hamas to 'maintain the ceasefire' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-14
Hamas affirms militants to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-14
Hamas affirms militants to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32
More must be done by all sides for 'dignified' Gaza hostage-prisoner releases: Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32
More must be done by all sides for 'dignified' Gaza hostage-prisoner releases: Red Cross
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
Hamas says US must 'compel' Israel to abide by Gaza truce to secure hostages' release
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
Hamas says US must 'compel' Israel to abide by Gaza truce to secure hostages' release
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:53
Kremlin thanks Hamas for freeing Russian-Israeli hostage: State media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:53
Kremlin thanks Hamas for freeing Russian-Israeli hostage: State media
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:56
Buses carrying Palestinians freed by Israel reach Gaza: AFP journalist
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:56
Buses carrying Palestinians freed by Israel reach Gaza: AFP journalist
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:42
Hezbollah calls for public rally against Israeli interference and violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
07:42
Hezbollah calls for public rally against Israeli interference and violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ
0
Lebanon News
10:23
PM Nawaf Salam from Baabda: Cabinet to approve ministerial statement on Monday, Airport security a priority
Lebanon News
10:23
PM Nawaf Salam from Baabda: Cabinet to approve ministerial statement on Monday, Airport security a priority
0
Lebanon News
11:57
Lebanon's President to US Senator: Israel must withdraw within agreed deadline of Feb. 18
Lebanon News
11:57
Lebanon's President to US Senator: Israel must withdraw within agreed deadline of Feb. 18
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:27
President Aoun condemns attack on airport road, vows security forces will not tolerate destabilizing actions
Lebanon News
01:27
President Aoun condemns attack on airport road, vows security forces will not tolerate destabilizing actions
2
Lebanon News
07:42
Hezbollah calls for public rally against Israeli interference and violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
07:42
Hezbollah calls for public rally against Israeli interference and violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty
3
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ
4
Lebanon News
09:58
Road blocked near Beirut Airport as Hezbollah official warns against "Israeli and American impositions
Lebanon News
09:58
Road blocked near Beirut Airport as Hezbollah official warns against "Israeli and American impositions
5
Lebanon News
05:37
Lebanese Army Intelligence detains individuals over UNIFIL convoy attack and Airport road blockade
Lebanon News
05:37
Lebanese Army Intelligence detains individuals over UNIFIL convoy attack and Airport road blockade
6
Lebanon News
00:45
US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability
Lebanon News
00:45
US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability
7
Lebanon News
08:37
Israeli airstrike targets outskirts of Aainata in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:37
Israeli airstrike targets outskirts of Aainata in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:56
Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar: UNIFIL attack is a crime, perpetrators will be pursued seriously
Lebanon News
05:56
Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar: UNIFIL attack is a crime, perpetrators will be pursued seriously
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More