Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP journalist

Masked Hamas militants handed over three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza's southern city of Khan Yunis on Saturday, in the sixth hostage-prisoner swap under its ceasefire agreement with Israel, an AFP journalist reported.



Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, Israeli-Russian Sasha Trupanov and Israeli-Argentinian Yair Horn were paraded on the stage and told to address the crowd before their handover to the Red Cross.



AFP