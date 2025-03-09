UN Special Coordinator visits Israel to discuss security along Blue Line

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, is in Israel and scheduled to meet with senior Israeli officials.



Discussions will focus on implementing the ceasefire agreement reached on November 26, 2024, and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



Emphasizing the importance of maintaining security and stability for residents on both sides of the Blue Line, Hennis-Plasschaert reiterated her call for all parties to avoid creating new realities on the ground. She stressed the need to advance the solutions outlined in Resolution 1701 to prevent further escalation in the region.