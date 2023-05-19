News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Gherbe
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The proliferation and growing demand for Syrian medications in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19 | 12:15
High views
Share
Share
1
min
The proliferation and growing demand for Syrian medications in Lebanon
This street in Bourj al-Barajneh camp has become a destination for Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians.
The reason behind this is the proliferation of pharmacies in this street, most of which primarily sell Syrian medications that are available in large commercial quantities.
When strolling through this street, some pharmacies’ names are directly related to Syria, such as Damascus and Syria. These pharmacies witness significant congestion on a daily basis, with customers searching for missing medications or affordable alternatives.
However, the Syrian medications found in most of these pharmacies did not enter Lebanon legally. Still, they provide a solution for a large segment of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians who face a shortage of medications in the legitimate market and high prices.
One pharmacy owner states that hundreds of people come from different regions to inquire about alternative medications, which sometimes include Iranian, Turkish, or even European products.
Resorting to Syrian medications is not limited to border provinces such as Baalbek-Hermel and Akkar, where the drugs are brought in through individual initiatives. It also extends to Beirut, with significant quantities being imported and expanding.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
proliferation
growing
demand
Syrian
medications
Lebanon
Next
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
15:54
American Task Force for Lebanon renews commitment to serving country
News Bulletin Reports
15:54
American Task Force for Lebanon renews commitment to serving country
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Uniting Arab nations: Insights from the Arab League Summit
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Uniting Arab nations: Insights from the Arab League Summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20
A patient at the Saint Georges hospital (al-Roum) urgently needs O- blood units, to donate please call: 70/486655
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20
A patient at the Saint Georges hospital (al-Roum) urgently needs O- blood units, to donate please call: 70/486655
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry denounces attack on Jordanian Embassy in Sudan
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry denounces attack on Jordanian Embassy in Sudan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
2
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
3
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
5
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
6
Lebanon News
06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
Lebanon News
06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
7
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More