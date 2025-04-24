Lebanon announces public holiday for Labor Day on Thursday, May 1

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued Administrative Memorandum No. 17/2025, declaring a closure of all public administrations, institutions, and municipalities on Labor Day, May 1, 2025.



Based on Decree No. 15215, dated September 27, 2005, and its amendments, the Memorandum specifies that all public bodies will be closed on Thursday, May 1, in observance of Labor Day.