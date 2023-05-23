Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-23 | 09:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

In a significant legal development, the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, is set to appear before the Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday, accompanied by his legal representative, to face money laundering charges brought against him in France.

The State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat has appointed Attorney General Imad Qabalan to hear the case against Salameh in accordance with the French arrest warrant issued against him.

According to the available information, there will not be a decision to arrest Salameh. Instead, he will be released pending further investigation, but his travel will be restricted after his passports, including his French passport, are seized.

Oueidat will communicate with the French judiciary and inform them of implementing the red notice according to the mentioned procedures. He will also request the delivery of the extradition file, which is the file under which Salameh is being prosecuted in France.

The consultative ministerial meeting held at the Serail on Monday revealed that the political establishment, in its majority, stands by Salameh and does not favor his dismissal or resignation. Instead, they intend to let him complete his term until the end of July.

But what will happen to Salameh after the end of his term? Will he be prosecuted in Lebanon, or will he somehow leave for a non-extradition country under the auspices of Interpol, which has a membership of six countries? Or will he be handed over to one of the European countries that have accused him or requested his arrest, with Germany being the latest on Tuesday?

However, the French are pursuing the judicial case against Salameh until the end, without forgetting that Salameh holds French citizenship.

Simultaneously, Salameh's lawyers will appeal to Interpol regarding the red notice. If their request is denied, they will seek the return of the arrest warrant.

Therefore, the Lebanese public eagerly awaits the outcome, which will undoubtedly have significant ramifications for the country's financial sector and political landscape.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Riad Salameh

BDL

Central Bank

Economy

Judiciary

Lebanon

Lebanese

France

Germany

Interpol

LBCI Next
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22

Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-22

Opentrons aims to democratize lab access with its Flex robot

LBCI
Variety
13:10

Microsoft launches new AI tool to moderate text and images

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

After inking its OpenAI deal, Shutterstock rolls out a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts

LBCI
Variety
11:32

Fake Pentagon attack hoax shows perils of Twitter’s paid verification

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More