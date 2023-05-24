Ana Lubnaniya Arabiya: Inspiring women's leadership in Lebanon

2023-05-24 | 10:06
Ana Lubnaniya Arabiya: Inspiring women&#39;s leadership in Lebanon
2min
Ana Lubnaniya Arabiya: Inspiring women's leadership in Lebanon

Madiha Raslan is a Lebanese businesswoman who believed in her country and worked to establish its status as a gateway to women and their role in more than one field. 

Businesswomen from the Middle East and North Africa came to Beirut with the aim of exchanging experiences and knowledge, enhancing cooperation between them, and searching for new investment opportunities.  

A goal was set by a number of women to enhance the role of pioneering women between Lebanon and the Arab countries. 

From here, an inclusive meeting was held in the capital, Beirut, for Arab women, as part of a conference, "Ana Lubnaniya Arabiya." 

In every corner of this conference, you will find a space for acquaintance between pioneering women in various fields. 

Additionally, to talk about the role and influence of women and to promote the declaration of Beirut as the "Capital of Arab Media," there was a distinguished participation of Arab and Lebanese female media figures and influencers in the conference. 

"Ana Lubnaniya Arabiya," which was held this year in Beirut despite all the difficult circumstances, will continue for three days, during which the "She Leads" academic program will be launched with the aim of providing businesswomen with new skills and technical tools that enable them to expand the scope of their businesses and investments.
 

