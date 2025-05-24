Interior Minister highlights security and unity as municipal elections begin

Lebanon News
24-05-2025 | 03:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Interior Minister highlights security and unity as municipal elections begin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Interior Minister highlights security and unity as municipal elections begin

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar confirmed that Lebanon has received support from the ceasefire committee member states to help safeguard the electoral process, allowing citizens to exercise their democratic rights safely.

Speaking during the launch of the municipal elections, Hajjar underscored the critical role municipalities play in driving local development and announced efforts to reinstate funding to the municipal fund.

He emphasized that Lebanon is once again rising to meet challenges, noting that the election process is proceeding securely, with logistical shortcomings being addressed. He added that most complaints received so far do not appear serious.

Addressing the broader regional context, Hajjar condemned Israeli attacks that have impacted the entire country, stressing that all Lebanese have been affected and reaffirming Lebanon’s unity.

He hoped that the municipal and local elections would mark the first step in Lebanon’s reconstruction—particularly in the south. He praised the resilience of residents in Marjayoun, highlighting their commitment to democracy through voter turnout.

Lebanon News

Interior

Minister

Lebanon

Ahmad al-Hajjar

Security

Unity

Municipal

Mukhtar

Elections

LBCI Next
Voter turnout in South Lebanon municipal elections reaches 7.31% by 10 a.m.
Lebanon's President Aoun casts his vote in his hometown
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-28

PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

Interior Minister sets South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal elections for May 24 due to national holiday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-21

Interior Minister discusses with Berri developments ahead of final round of municipal elections in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-13

Lebanon's Interior Minister oversees vote count in Tripoli after municipal elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Army Chief visits South Lebanon to oversee election security measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

MP Ali Hassan Khalil responds to Morgan Ortagus: This is Lebanon's issue and that is their opinion

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Lebanese Interior Ministry: 131 complaints filed by early afternoon in municipal elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-20

Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

President Aoun to US group: Lebanon is on path to recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Sources to LBCI: Palestinian disarmament to begin in Beirut’s three main camps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Judge Tarek Bitar questions udges Jad Maalouf and Carla Chawah in Beirut Port explosion case

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More