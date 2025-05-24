Interior Minister highlights security and unity as municipal elections begin

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar confirmed that Lebanon has received support from the ceasefire committee member states to help safeguard the electoral process, allowing citizens to exercise their democratic rights safely.



Speaking during the launch of the municipal elections, Hajjar underscored the critical role municipalities play in driving local development and announced efforts to reinstate funding to the municipal fund.



He emphasized that Lebanon is once again rising to meet challenges, noting that the election process is proceeding securely, with logistical shortcomings being addressed. He added that most complaints received so far do not appear serious.



Addressing the broader regional context, Hajjar condemned Israeli attacks that have impacted the entire country, stressing that all Lebanese have been affected and reaffirming Lebanon’s unity.



He hoped that the municipal and local elections would mark the first step in Lebanon’s reconstruction—particularly in the south. He praised the resilience of residents in Marjayoun, highlighting their commitment to democracy through voter turnout.