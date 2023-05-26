News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26 | 10:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165
When an American delegation visited Lebanon during Michel Aoun's term, their main concern was to curb the cash economy in Lebanon. This refers to all transactions conducted in fresh dollars outside the banking system, essentially without any control over the dollar, which means an increase in money laundering operations.
Since then, instead of shrinking, the cash economy has grown larger.
Based on this reality and with the support of international financial organizations and the US Treasury Department, Lebanon's Central Bank, Banque du Liban (BDL), issued circular 165, which allows banks to deal with fresh dollar checks and fresh dollar bank cards starting from June 1.
This circular does not require banks to deposit their entire fresh dollar reserves with BDL, which currently amounts to around $2 billion. Instead, it obliges them to deposit amounts that cover the checks they issue in fresh dollars or Lebanese lira, as well as the bank cards that also rely on fresh dollars of the same value.
Furthermore, this circular will also be sufficient for companies or individuals who wish to conduct money transfers in fresh dollars through correspondent banks, thus further curbing money laundering operations.
While banking sources denied that the purpose of the circular is to eliminate old deposits, they pointed out that the fate of these deposits is tied to pending legislation in parliament, ranging from a recovery plan to capital controls to bank restructuring.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Curbing
Money
Laundering
Exploring
BDL
Circular
Lebanon
Next
A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-29
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Press Highlights
2023-03-29
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
Health Ministry's circular sends solid message to pharmacies across Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
Health Ministry's circular sends solid message to pharmacies across Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-06
Samsung's quarterly profit plunges to 8-year low on demand slump
Variety
2023-01-06
Samsung's quarterly profit plunges to 8-year low on demand slump
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
0
Variety
2022-12-12
Three Lebanese female singers among 2022's most listened artists in the world
Variety
2022-12-12
Three Lebanese female singers among 2022's most listened artists in the world
0
World
2023-05-03
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin
World
2023-05-03
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
2
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
3
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
4
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
5
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
6
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
7
Middle East
14:41
Russia's mercenaries send back bodies of US and Turkish citizens from Ukraine
Middle East
14:41
Russia's mercenaries send back bodies of US and Turkish citizens from Ukraine
8
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More