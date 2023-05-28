Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran

Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran

It is not surprising, in the midst of the region entering a phase of managing conflicts, for Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to land in Tehran.
So, what is the significance of this visit after Oman has distinguished itself through its mediations in several important and sensitive regional and international files?
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq carries several files for Iran, which has always been a significant part in Oman's mediations, including:
Firstly, the Yemeni file, which is said to have been the starting point for the Saudi-Iranian agreement, and where Muscat plays a role through mediation between the Houthis and the government.
Secondly, the file of prisoner exchanges. Before he visits Tehran, the Omani Sultan preempted by holding his country's prisoner exchange deal between Iran and Belgium, and his country is currently working alongside Doha to broker a deal between Iran and the United States.
Thirdly, just days after his visit to Egypt and meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Omani Sultan carried with him to Tehran the file on improving relations between Iran and Egypt.
Fourthly, it is expected that the nuclear file will be addressed during the visit, as some believe that Oman has proposals regarding the revival of nuclear negotiations, which the Omani Sultan will discuss in his meetings with Iranian officials. These discussions may lead to the resumption of negotiations. 
Will Oman succeed in untangling all these complexities? 
In addition to its mediation role, the visit sheds light on the future of the relationship between both countries. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described the visit as a turning point in bilateral relations. 
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi commented that this historic visit reflects the shared commitment to consult at the summit level on various regional and international interests in support of peace, stability, and prosperity.
Oman and Iran have a longstanding historical, political, and economic relationship. Despite other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries severing their ties with Iran, Oman has maintained its diplomatic representation in Tehran.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Oman

Iran

