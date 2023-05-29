Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-29 | 13:33
High views
2min
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict

Afghanistan and Iran are embroiled in a new clash, marked by the exchange of gunfire and military tensions.

The underlying cause of this conflict is an age-old issue that has resurfaced – competition over the waters of the Helmand River.

As one of Afghanistan's largest rivers, it provides Iran with 22 cubic meters of water per second under a 1973 agreement dividing the river's waters between the neighboring countries.

However, Iran claims to receive only 4 percent of its rightful share and blames Afghanistan's dam constructions for exacerbating drought conditions. In particular, Iran points to the dam built on the Helmand River, which originates in Afghanistan and stretches over 1,150 kilometers, alleging that it has altered the river's course and prevented water from reaching Iran, even during floods.

Furthermore, Afghan experts argue that climate change is a key driver of the conflict, as the region has been grappling with drought for the past three years.

While the issue appears technical, it conceals a political struggle that strains both nations' relationships. Tehran does not recognize the government of the Islamic Emirate, the name that Taliban uses for Afghanistan, further adding to the strained ties.

This conflict spilled onto the ground when Iranian border guards clashed with Afghan forces over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, including an Iranian, as reported by the Iranian news agency "Mehr."

However, this recent development prompted Iran to issue a warning, asserting its right to take necessary measures in the face of escalating tensions with Afghanistan regarding the dam on the Helmand River.

The incident served as a wake-up call for both governments, swiftly prompting them to respond.

On the same day as the clashes, the Afghan Foreign Minister met with the Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan to discuss "coordinated border management" and ensure "Iran's rights to the Helmand River waters."

This conflict over natural resources echoes similar disputes in other countries, such as the Ethiopian-Egyptian conflict over the Renaissance Dam and the Turkish-Syrian-Iraqi dispute over the Euphrates River. The question remains whether this conflict will escalate into a military confrontation.

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Iran

Afghanistan

Tensions

Helmand River

Conflict

