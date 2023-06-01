News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01 | 10:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications
In a significant development, estimations are being questioned regarding whether the BRICS group will soon surpass the economic size of the Group of Seven (G7) nations led by the United States.
This query coincides with discussions about the aspirations of 19 countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, to join BRICS.
At its conference in South Africa, the BRICS group is preparing to deliberate on the membership of these new countries alongside its existing members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the country with the fastest economic growth globally.
The expansion of BRICS membership will be the focal point, while the group's foreign ministers also intend to address sensitive topics, including the developments in Sudan.
The expansion of the BRICS group carries significant implications, undoubtedly favoring Beijing, the world's second-largest economy. China seeks to build diplomatic influence, particularly in rivalry with the United States.
However, China has already positioned itself as a successful mediator between Saudi Arabia and Iran, facilitated by visits from their respective foreign ministers. Furthermore, China has made efforts to act as a peace mediator between Russia and Ukraine.
According to a Bloomberg report, the potential changes to the BRICS group come when advanced countries in Europe and North America seek to strengthen alliances, form new blocs, and sign trade and security agreements. However, not all members of BRICS are enthusiastic about the idea of expansion, as they fear a potential decline in their own influence.
Among other countries expressing interest in joining the BRICS group are Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Egypt, Bahrain, and Indonesia, along with two countries from East Africa and one from West Africa.
If oil-producing countries were to join BRICS, questions would arise regarding the impact of the petrodollar policy followed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since the 1970s.
World
News Bulletin Reports
BRICS
Conference
South Africa
Deliberating
Membership
Economic
Growth
Geopolitical
Implications
Next
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-09
China's shrinking imports, slower exports growth darken economic outlook
World
2023-05-09
China's shrinking imports, slower exports growth darken economic outlook
0
World
2023-05-01
Oil drops as economic growth concerns offset OPEC+ cuts
World
2023-05-01
Oil drops as economic growth concerns offset OPEC+ cuts
0
World
2023-05-01
Oil drops as economic growth concerns offset OPEC+ cuts
World
2023-05-01
Oil drops as economic growth concerns offset OPEC+ cuts
0
World
2023-04-12
Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace
World
2023-04-12
Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-10
Libyan court suspends energy deal with Turkey
Middle East
2023-01-10
Libyan court suspends energy deal with Turkey
0
World
04:14
Chinese graduates lower their ambitions in moribund jobs market
World
04:14
Chinese graduates lower their ambitions in moribund jobs market
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
2
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
3
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
4
Middle East
00:41
Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond
Middle East
00:41
Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond
5
Middle East
04:21
Britain’s William and Kate make surprise arrival for Jordan’s royal wedding day
Middle East
04:21
Britain’s William and Kate make surprise arrival for Jordan’s royal wedding day
6
Press Highlights
04:29
Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant
Press Highlights
04:29
Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant
7
Variety
00:29
EV maker Lucid to raise $3 bln, mainly from Saudi's PIF
Variety
00:29
EV maker Lucid to raise $3 bln, mainly from Saudi's PIF
8
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More