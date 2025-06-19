Iran's options include closing Strait of Hormuz: Iranian lawmaker

Middle East News
19-06-2025 | 07:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s options include closing Strait of Hormuz: Iranian lawmaker
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's options include closing Strait of Hormuz: Iranian lawmaker

Closing down the Strait of Hormuz is one of the options Iran could take to respond against its enemies, a member of the Iranian Parliament National Security Committee presidium Behnam Saeedi told the semi-official Mehr news agency on Thursday.

Around 20% of daily global oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has in the past threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz to traffic in retaliation for Western pressure, and shipping sources said on Wednesday that commercial ships were avoiding Iran's waters around the strait.


Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Options

Strait of Hormuz

Iranian

Lawmaker

LBCI Next
Moscow urges Israel to halt airstrikes near Bushehr nuclear plant where Russian experts are stationed
France preparing to help its citizens in Israel, Iran leave, Barrot says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

Former Iranian Minister calls for full Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Iran says 'all options on the table' in case of US intervention

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Israel's Netanyahu says he expects 'several waves of Iranian attacks'

LBCI
World News
2025-04-02

US says Chinese drills in Taiwan Strait put region's security 'at risk'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:59

'Appalling' to see civilians treated as 'collateral damage' by Iran, Israel: UN

LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

Israel army says sirens sound in north after Iran missile launch

LBCI
Middle East News
09:10

ICRC says 'hospitals must be respected' after Iran strike on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:50

Powerful Iran body warns US of 'harsh response' if it intervenes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:50

Trump says 'patience has already run out' with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-06

Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-05

Syria monitor says three Alawites dead in security operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Sources to LBCI: Judge Bilal Halawi arrests Karim Salam, former Economy Minister's brother

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'

LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam

LBCI
Middle East News
03:23

Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More