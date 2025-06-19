Closing down the Strait of Hormuz is one of the options Iran could take to respond against its enemies, a member of the Iranian Parliament National Security Committee presidium Behnam Saeedi told the semi-official Mehr news agency on Thursday.



Around 20% of daily global oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz.



Iran has in the past threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz to traffic in retaliation for Western pressure, and shipping sources said on Wednesday that commercial ships were avoiding Iran's waters around the strait.





Reuters