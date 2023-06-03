News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-03 | 10:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
Did things work out between the opposition and the Free Patriotic Movement to endorse the nomination of former Minister Jihad Azour in the near future?
On Friday evening, a coordination meeting was held at the central headquarters of the Kataeb Party in al-Saifi, attended by representatives from the Kataeb Party, the Lebanese Forces, as well as members of the Tajadod bloc, Change MPs and independent MPs, in addition to representatives from the Free Patriotic Movement.
According to opposition sources, the meeting was positive.
Consensus was reached on Azour's name, but the most important thing is to secure more than 65 votes to ensure that Jihad Azour reach the presidency.
Therefore, today's actual discussion revolves around how to manage the battle, as the main objective is to dispel all concerns among political opponents who agree on Azour to ensure their commitment to the battle until the end against the Amal-Hezbollah duo.
Sources close to the meeting, who remain silent about its content, confirm that merely endorsing Azour's name is insufficient.
The focus of today's discussions is on how to confront the situation, as any retreat would make it difficult to reach a similar consensus to what exists today and allow the duo to impose their candidate.
In light of these developments, opposition sources confirm that the announcement of support for Azour, which was expected to take place on Saturday or Sunday, has not been postponed.
The final touches are being put on it, and the announcement will be made in the coming days.
The opposition forces that attended the meeting in al-Saifi and previously supported the nomination of Michel Moawad will announce their support for Azour from Maouad's residence.
As for the Free Patriotic Movement, the opposition atmosphere indicates they will announce their support in parallel but separately.
This is because both sides want to maintain their political positions, even if they agree on Azour.
Sources within the Free Patriotic Movement confirm that the timing of announcing their candidate is left to the party's leader, Gebran Bassil.
The focus is on two events: Bassil's speech at an FPM dinner on Saturday evening and the upcoming meeting of the party's political council on Monday, where the presidential file will be a primary topic of discussion.
Until Azour's nomination is officially endorsed, what will come after the Christian consensus on a candidate against the Hezbollah-Amal duo? Where will the confrontation lead?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Azour
Lebanon
Presidency
Elections
FPM
LF
Kataeb
Next
From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar
Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-15
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
2023-05-15
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
0
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-02
Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-02
Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-02
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-02
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-12
Tinder will remove social handles from bios as part of its updated community guidelines
Variety
2023-05-12
Tinder will remove social handles from bios as part of its updated community guidelines
0
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Middle East
07:17
NATO member Turkey to send troops to Kosovo amid unrest in the north
Middle East
07:17
NATO member Turkey to send troops to Kosovo amid unrest in the north
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
14:28
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
Middle East
14:28
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
2
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
3
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
Press Highlights
01:03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
5
Lebanon News
07:25
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
Lebanon News
07:25
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
8
Lebanon News
13:40
Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping
Lebanon News
13:40
Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More