Did things work out between the opposition and the Free Patriotic Movement to endorse the nomination of former Minister Jihad Azour in the near future?



On Friday evening, a coordination meeting was held at the central headquarters of the Kataeb Party in al-Saifi, attended by representatives from the Kataeb Party, the Lebanese Forces, as well as members of the Tajadod bloc, Change MPs and independent MPs, in addition to representatives from the Free Patriotic Movement.



According to opposition sources, the meeting was positive.



Consensus was reached on Azour's name, but the most important thing is to secure more than 65 votes to ensure that Jihad Azour reach the presidency.



Therefore, today's actual discussion revolves around how to manage the battle, as the main objective is to dispel all concerns among political opponents who agree on Azour to ensure their commitment to the battle until the end against the Amal-Hezbollah duo.



Sources close to the meeting, who remain silent about its content, confirm that merely endorsing Azour's name is insufficient.



The focus of today's discussions is on how to confront the situation, as any retreat would make it difficult to reach a similar consensus to what exists today and allow the duo to impose their candidate.



In light of these developments, opposition sources confirm that the announcement of support for Azour, which was expected to take place on Saturday or Sunday, has not been postponed.



The final touches are being put on it, and the announcement will be made in the coming days.



The opposition forces that attended the meeting in al-Saifi and previously supported the nomination of Michel Moawad will announce their support for Azour from Maouad's residence.



As for the Free Patriotic Movement, the opposition atmosphere indicates they will announce their support in parallel but separately.



This is because both sides want to maintain their political positions, even if they agree on Azour.



Sources within the Free Patriotic Movement confirm that the timing of announcing their candidate is left to the party's leader, Gebran Bassil.



The focus is on two events: Bassil's speech at an FPM dinner on Saturday evening and the upcoming meeting of the party's political council on Monday, where the presidential file will be a primary topic of discussion.



Until Azour's nomination is officially endorsed, what will come after the Christian consensus on a candidate against the Hezbollah-Amal duo? Where will the confrontation lead?