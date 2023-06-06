News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06 | 12:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia has become an extraordinary event driven by two fundamental transformations.
The first revolves around China's rising influence and role in the region and the world, as it has become one of the largest buyers of Saudi oil.
The second transformation involves excluding the previous formula that governed the relationship between the two countries: Security in exchange for oil.
As Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia burdened by strained relations between Riyadh and Washington, his invitation to normalize ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel on the eve of the visit has given it a broader dimension, especially amidst discussions of resuming nuclear negotiations with Iran.
So, what is on the agenda of the US Secretary of State as he meets with Saudi officials and participates in a meeting of the international coalition against the Islamic State on Wednesday and Thursday?
- Establishing normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia is a prominent topic in the discussions due to the interests it holds for the United States. However, Blinken does not harbor any illusions that the normalization step is within reach.
- One of Blinken's goals is to affirm that the US remains a strong player in the region and will not leave a void filled by other competitors, as stated by a US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State. This will be achieved by influencing oil prices, as Washington is reluctant to reduce its oil production.
However, the declared objective of the US Secretary of State's visit to Saudi Arabia is to enhance the strained relations between Washington and its ally, which have been affected by several issues.
Additionally, efforts for peace in Yemen are also expected to occupy a significant portion of the discussions conducted by Blinken in Saudi Arabia.
But how will Saudi Arabia respond to all these issues?
The kingdom has already preceded the visit of the US official by implementing an additional voluntary reduction in its crude oil production by one million barrels per day starting next July.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
US
Blinken
Visit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi
Next
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
Venezuela's Maduro visits Saudi Arabia on an official trip
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-06-02
US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8
World
2023-06-02
US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8
0
World
2023-05-23
Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
World
2023-05-23
Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
0
World
2023-05-22
UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE
World
2023-05-22
UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE
0
Middle East
2023-05-05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Middle East
2023-05-05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
0
World
2023-06-05
Venezuela's Maduro visits Saudi Arabia on an official trip
World
2023-06-05
Venezuela's Maduro visits Saudi Arabia on an official trip
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-05
Berri's call for electoral session: Is Lebanon heading toward change?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-05
Berri's call for electoral session: Is Lebanon heading toward change?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Delegation of opposition MPs meets with French Foreign Ministry officials
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Delegation of opposition MPs meets with French Foreign Ministry officials
0
World
2023-04-19
Vaccine critic Robert Kennedy Jr to launch US Democratic presidential bid
World
2023-04-19
Vaccine critic Robert Kennedy Jr to launch US Democratic presidential bid
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
0
Variety
2023-03-24
New accounts now have to wait only 30 days for Twitter Blue
Variety
2023-03-24
New accounts now have to wait only 30 days for Twitter Blue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
3
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
4
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
5
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
7
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
8
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More