If you ask someone from Anfeh, a town in northern Lebanon, they might tell you their town is home to 'white gold'.



Why, you ask? It's the centuries-old tradition of salt extraction and sale that has been passed down from generation to generation.



The salt pans, or 'melle7at' as they are known locally, are pools scattered along the beach. They are fed with seawater through air pumps operating via fans, an ingenious system that has become synonymous with Anfeh's industry.



Sleiman, a local salt collector, inherited this occupation from his father, who learned it from his own. He offers insight into the process, showcasing gathered and refined salt, a labor of love that has defined Anfeh's identity.



After visiting Anfeh's salt pans, one might be drawn to the town's rich religious tourism. Three churches sit beside the sea, representing the identities of civilizations that have passed through the region, including the Crusader and Byzantine eras.



Among them are the churches of Saint Catherine, Saint Simeon, Saint Michael, and Our Lady of the Wind, the oldest church in the Middle East, distinguished by its wall drawings that date back over 1,800 years.



Not far from these historic churches lies the Monastery of Our Lady of El Natoor, with a story of its own. The monastery, also over a thousand years old, derives its name from a repentant thief who decided to seek forgiveness and became a 'natoor,' a guard of repentance.



Just a few meters away, you can find a region that strongly resembles Greece with its blue and white chalets and houses, a place referred to as 'Under the Wind' or Lebanon's Santorini, as some like to call it. Here, you can choose to dine in one of the restaurants or cafes directly overlooking the sea and even take a dip in the waters of Anfeh.



One of the most beautiful stops that you should visit at sunset is the historic castle of Anfeh. This hidden treasure in the northern town, dating back to the Crusades, offers a mesmerizing view at sunset.



This summer, Anfeh awaits you, as do other regions of Lebanon, whether you're already here or coming from abroad. A journey into the country's rich past and an exploration of its cultural heritage, Anfeh offers a chance to experience Lebanon's 'white gold' and historical grandeur.