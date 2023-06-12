Connecting the world: Riyadh Air to link Saudi capital with 100+ global destinations

The lilac color that blankets the Kingdom's deserts during spring made its first appearance in the skies of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.



In 30 minutes, the highly anticipated Saudi carrier displayed its new brand identity in the Kingdom's sky as one of its aircraft flying at a low altitude above Riyadh, passing by prominent landmarks such as Boulevard Riyadh City, King Saud University, King Khalid Grand Mosque, Al Faisaliah Tower, and Al Murabba. The flight concluded with a Riyadh Airplane landing at King Khalid International Airport.



This flight witnessed and captured through photos and videos by Saudis, serves as a glimpse of what will be available to passengers starting from 2025.



Riyadh Air plans to connect the Saudi capital to over 100 destinations worldwide, aiming to facilitate 100 million visits to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by 2030, welcoming travelers worldwide.



The establishment of "Riyadh Air" aligns with the strategy of the Public Investment Fund to unlock the potential of promising local sectors, supporting the diversification and non-oil economic growth of the Kingdom with investments of up to 75 billion riyals and creating over 200,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.



Moreover, the new carrier aims to rely on innovation in providing air transportation services and to become an integral part of the National Transportation Plan and National Tourism Plan. The goal is for Riyadh to become a gateway to the world, a global destination for transportation, business, and tourism.