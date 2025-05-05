Tensions soar as Israel prepares for massive Gaza operation, defying military advice

News Bulletin Reports
05-05-2025 | 13:18
High views
LBCI
LBCI

2min


Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

By deciding to expand the war in Gaza and respond to the rocket that landed near Ben Gurion Airport — through intensified attacks on Yemen and a potential strike on Iran at an unspecified time — Israel’s security cabinet has effectively kept its seven fronts in a state of war.

The cabinet meeting exposed growing tensions between political and military leadership over the scope of the operation in Gaza. Some security and military officials continue to prioritize targeting Iran, viewing it as the driving force behind the multiple fronts confronting Israel.

Security assessments indicate that the conflict remains active in the West Bank, that calm on the Syrian front is temporary, and that Lebanon remains a "powder keg" as long as its army is not deployed throughout the country. 

Meanwhile, internal divisions have deepened, particularly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that the Gaza strategy includes occupying the territory and maintaining a long-term military presence.

The cabinet also rejected a recommendation by Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir against launching a large-scale operation in Gaza, instead yielding to political pressure despite the risks such an operation could pose to the lives of Israeli hostages. 

At the same time, dissent and refusal to serve are increasing among reservists, as Israel once again beats the drums of war.
 

