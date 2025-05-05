LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections

05-05-2025 | 09:33
LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections
LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections

The Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections (LADE) released its 2025 report on municipal and mukhtar elections in Mount Lebanon, detailing key violations and observations recorded throughout election day and the vote-counting process.

The report, based on monitoring by 300 observers deployed across polling stations, points to a range of irregularities, including logistical issues, breaches of ballot secrecy, widespread campaigning in violation of electoral silence, and instances of unrest and disorder at several polling sites.

To view the full report, click here.

