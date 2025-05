Following up on an earlier statement regarding the handover of a Palestinian suspect by Hamas to the Lebanese Army's Intelligence Directorate over involvement in two rocket attacks on March 22 and 28, 2025, the Directorate has now taken custody of a second Palestinian, identified as Y.B., also handed over by Hamas.



The move comes as part of ongoing efforts to pursue those involved in the attacks, in line with the recommendations of the Higher Defense Council and a Lebanese government decision aimed at preventing the use of Lebanese territory for actions that compromise national security.



The suspect is currently under investigation under the supervision of the competent judiciary.

Sources told LBCI that the delay in handing over the other Palestinians linked to the rocket launches is due to logistical reasons and the fact that they are located in two different areas. The report confirmed that the process is moving forward positively and in line with prior agreements.