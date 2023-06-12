Damour property reclamation at stake: Nazem Ahmad obtains license from Public Works Minister

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-12 | 12:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Damour property reclamation at stake: Nazem Ahmad obtains license from Public Works Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Damour property reclamation at stake: Nazem Ahmad obtains license from Public Works Minister

In Damour, Nazem Said Ahmad has obtained a license from the Public Works Minister to reclaim and restore properties submerged by the sea.

However, Minister Ali Hamieh confirmed that the license is based on a permit from the Damour Municipality and authenticated maps, as the properties are privately owned. Hamieh expressed his astonishment at how the municipality granted the permit and then halted the work.

The minister emphasizes that the license holder must implement any regulations the Environment Ministry sets.

On the other hand, there is an opinion that asserts the duty of the Public Works Minister to protect public property.

According to Decree 1925, public property is defined as the highest point reached by the waves and sand dunes. These areas in Damour have become public property, and many countries worldwide have a trend of not reclaiming them.

Nevertheless, the land reclamation operations will affect the unity and continuity of the beach.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Damour

Property

Reclamation

Stake

Nazem Ahmad

License

Public

Works

Minister

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:47

Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-04

Public Works Minister shares issues for improving airport services

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-10

Culture Minister: Our candidate preserves Lebanon's identity and unity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Connecting the world: Riyadh Air to link Saudi capital with 100+ global destinations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Enhancing cooperation: Syrian-Saudi relations extend to the Pacific Islands

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-24

Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09

Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:47

Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More