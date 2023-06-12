News
Damour property reclamation at stake: Nazem Ahmad obtains license from Public Works Minister
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-12 | 12:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Damour property reclamation at stake: Nazem Ahmad obtains license from Public Works Minister
In Damour, Nazem Said Ahmad has obtained a license from the Public Works Minister to reclaim and restore properties submerged by the sea.
However, Minister Ali Hamieh confirmed that the license is based on a permit from the Damour Municipality and authenticated maps, as the properties are privately owned. Hamieh expressed his astonishment at how the municipality granted the permit and then halted the work.
The minister emphasizes that the license holder must implement any regulations the Environment Ministry sets.
On the other hand, there is an opinion that asserts the duty of the Public Works Minister to protect public property.
According to Decree 1925, public property is defined as the highest point reached by the waves and sand dunes. These areas in Damour have become public property, and many countries worldwide have a trend of not reclaiming them.
Nevertheless, the land reclamation operations will affect the unity and continuity of the beach.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Damour
Property
Reclamation
Stake
Nazem Ahmad
License
Public
Works
Minister
Lebanon
