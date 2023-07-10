Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis

Despite the ongoing educational crisis plaguing Lebanon, the Lebanese University has seen a marked improvement in its global standing as per the British QS World University Rankings.

In 2023, it was ranked between 601 and 650, but in 2024, it climbed to 577, a notable leap from its 2021-2022 position between 701 and 750.

The rankings, which are derived from several key indicators, showcase the university's growing stature on the global stage.

One crucial aspect is the professional reputation indicator, gauging the demand for Lebanese University students in the job market both in Lebanon and globally.

Impressively, the university advanced to the 171st position worldwide in this area for 2024, earning it the second rank among Arab countries and the first in Lebanon, leaving behind the American University of Beirut at the 225th spot.

The university also exhibited substantial progress in the academic reputation index, a measure of esteem among academic peers. It achieved a leap of 74 positions to rank 364th globally in 2024.

However, despite these achievements, the university is facing immense challenges. Similar to other state institutions in the country, the Lebanese University is grappling with the effects of the government's neglect.

Professors are resigning due to low pensions, and persistent faculty strikes are disrupting education, prompting students to leave.

Basic amenities like electricity and water are often lacking, and the capacity for scientific research has dwindled to a maximum of two or three projects per year due to budgetary constraints.

Moreover, there seems to be an absence of concrete plans and strategies to extricate the university from its current predicament.

Thus, while the improved ranking may paint a rosy picture, it does not reflect the grim reality on the ground.

If the current situation persists due to the lack of state support and reduced budget, the university's global standing, the quality of its education and research, and consequently the demand for its graduates in the job market could all see a significant downturn.