New scanners, tougher controls: Lebanon fights smuggling to win IMF backing

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine KeuchkerianBecause global companies avoid ports with high risks, tightening control over smuggling at Lebanon’s official border crossings has become essential.In this context, the Beirut Port Authority, under the direct guidance of the Lebanese government, is moving forward with a previously signed contract with CMA CGM to operate the container terminal at the Port of Beirut.The company will also be responsible for installing and maintaining scanners, training staff, and upgrading the system.The scanners to be installed are modern and advanced, with the capacity to inspect 100 containers per minute. However, the inspection process and data entry will remain under the sole authority of Lebanese Customs, as it is a security responsibility.Oversight of the inspection process will also be implemented through an integrated and transparent system.The scanners are expected to be operational within four to six weeks, and the same model will be deployed at the Port of Tripoli, as well as at the Masnaa and Aboudieh crossings. This comes alongside continued security tightening at illegal border points.Curbing customs evasion is one of the key reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which emphasized in its closing meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam the need to combat money laundering and reform the banking system.These efforts aim to reduce reliance on a cash-based economy and encourage deposits to return to the banking sector.Salam outlined the challenges posed by public debt, the banking crisis, the refugee situation, and the need for reconstruction, all of which are exacerbated by limited international support.Regarding Lebanon’s commitment to reforming its laws—particularly the bank restructuring law—the IMF emphasized the importance of aligning with global standards during the law’s approval process.However, the IMF would have preferred a faster pace, especially to determine the fate of depositors’ funds.The IMF delegation will leave Beirut with plans to return in early September.The Lebanese delegation, meanwhile, is preparing for the IMF’s annual meetings in October with senior officials to review the steps Lebanon has taken.As part of continued cooperation with the IMF, a Lebanese ministerial delegation will travel to Cairo to sign memorandums of understanding with Egypt to benefit from its expertise in technology and development.