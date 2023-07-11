Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11 | 12:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon&#39;s postal service to a digital world
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

The mail carrier represented an era before the establishment of the State of Greater Lebanon, before inventing telephones, and before technology infiltrated our lives.

Today, despite the prevalence of email, social media, and automation, the role of traditional postal services is far from over.

In fact, it remains the largest logistical network in the world, with over 650,000 post offices and 5.3 million employees, according to United Nations statistics.

The postal service acts as the official conduit for nations, facilitating the swift transfer and tracking of packages and documents. Moreover, it enables businesses to engage in e-commerce, reaching customers wherever they may be.

Postal centers also play a crucial role in facilitating government transactions, including fee collection and tax payments, thereby ensuring revenue for the state treasury.

However, Lebanon faces challenges in its postal sector.

The same company has operated the postal service since 1998, with the contract renewed approximately eight times, without any modifications to its terms, which have been deemed unfavorable to the state. It provides only a tiny percentage of revenue to the treasury.

Over the years, from 1999 to 2019, the sector's total contribution to the treasury amounted to a mere $5 million, an amount that could have been achieved annually, according to experts.

Due to the successive extensions of the company's contract without reforms, there has been a lack of significant investment and modernization in the postal sector. Consequently, the number of employees remains stagnant at 700.

The financial crisis has further exacerbated the situation. In the past year, several public bidding rounds have been held in an attempt to privatize Lebanon's postal service through a new contract.

Another round is expected to take place this Wednesday.

This time, the terms of the bidding process have been developed to broaden the competition among interested participants.

According to sources, four companies have obtained the bidding documents. It is worth noting that the global logistics solutions company, CMA CGM, has recently expressed interest in participating in the bidding process, citing its sufficient expertise.

The outcome remains uncertain, but could we witness a new era in Lebanon's postal sector?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Preserving

Legacy

Adapting

Lebanon

Postal

Service

Digital

World

LBCI Next
Controversy still surrounds fate of BDL after Salameh’s term ends
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27

Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

World Bank loan delays leave 75,000 families without Social Safety Net aid

LBCI
World News
12:27

Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10

Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-10

Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

UNESCO chief says US plans to rejoin body from July

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:43

Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

LBCI
World News
12:27

Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More