Israel's military says intercepted two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza

24-03-2025 | 13:34
Israel's military says intercepted two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza

Israel's military said in a statement it intercepted two "projectiles" launched on Monday from the Gaza Strip, nearly one week after Israel resumed intensified bombing of Gaza.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 19:02 in the communities near the Gaza Strip, two projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip were intercepted" by the Israeli Air Force, the statement said.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza Strip

Projectiles

