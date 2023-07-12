Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling and resume Arab exports gain momentum

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-12 | 10:55
High views
0min
Lebanon has been facing significant challenges in its export industry, particularly in the agricultural sector, due to the impact of drug smuggling operations that have disrupted trade routes to the Arabian Gulf.

According to Bilal Houchaimi, more than 1,400 trucks have been parked for 3-4 years, highlighting the severe consequences of this issue.

To address the adverse effects on truck owners, who operate refrigerator vehicles and have been disproportionately affected by the ban on Lebanese exports to the Gulf, the Syndicate of Refrigerator Truck Owners has taken proactive measures. They have provided a scanner device and established a new inspection and loading warehouse at the border crossing point.

This step aims to reinforce Lebanese efforts to combat smuggling and resume exports to Arab countries, which is vital for sustaining the country's agricultural sector—the economy's lifeblood.

