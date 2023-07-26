Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-26 | 07:16
High views
Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers
2min
Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers

The anticipated Cabinet session on Thursday, scheduled to discuss the latest developments in the country's financial and monetary situation with the approaching end of the term of the Banque du Liban (BDL) governor, Riad Salameh, did not convene due to the absence of a required quorum.

To proceed with the session, the presence of at least two-thirds of ministers is necessary, which amounts to 16 out of 24 ministers.

Among the boycotting ministers were six members aligned with the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), as well as the Tourism Minister, Walid Nassar, who had previously participated in multiple sessions but publicly announced his refusal to take part in any governmental session related to the extension of Salameh's term or the appointment of a new governor.

Additionally, two ministers from Hezbollah, Moustafa Bayram and Ali Hamieh, joined the boycott, reaffirming Hezbollah's stance against making appointments during the caretaker government's tenure.

Furthermore, for the first time, ministers from the Marada Movement, Ziad Makari, and Johnny Corm, also chose not to attend the session. The Democratic Party announced that its minister, Issam Sharafeddine, would also boycott the session.

With 11 ministers absent, the required quorum for the session to proceed and make any decisions that necessitate the approval of two-thirds of the government's members was unmet.

