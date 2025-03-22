News
Fatah urges Hamas to relinquish power to safeguard ''Palestinians' existence''
Middle East News
22-03-2025 | 08:48
Fatah urges Hamas to relinquish power to safeguard ''Palestinians' existence''
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement called on its Islamist rivals Hamas Saturday to relinquish power in order to safeguard the "existence" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
"Hamas must show compassion for Gaza, its children, women, and men," Fatah spokesman Monther al-Hayek said in a message sent to AFP from Gaza. He called on Hamas to "step aside from governing and fully recognize that the battle ahead will lead to the end of Palestinians' existence" if it remains in power in Gaza.
AFP
Middle East News
Fatah
Hamas
War
Palestinians
Existence
