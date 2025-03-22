Fatah urges Hamas to relinquish power to safeguard ''Palestinians' existence''

Middle East News
22-03-2025 | 08:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Fatah urges Hamas to relinquish power to safeguard &#39;&#39;Palestinians&#39; existence&#39;&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Fatah urges Hamas to relinquish power to safeguard ''Palestinians' existence''

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement called on its Islamist rivals Hamas Saturday to relinquish power in order to safeguard the "existence" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas must show compassion for Gaza, its children, women, and men," Fatah spokesman Monther al-Hayek said in a message sent to AFP from Gaza. He called on Hamas to "step aside from governing and fully recognize that the battle ahead will lead to the end of Palestinians' existence" if it remains in power in Gaza.

AFP

Middle East News

Fatah

Hamas

War

Palestinians

Existence

US envoy sees real possibility of Israel-Syria-Lebanon normalization
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-04

Hamas urges Arab summit to 'thwart' Gaza displacement plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

Red Cross urges Israel, Hamas to 'maintain the ceasefire' in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-01-15

Rubio to say China cheated to power, rejects 'postwar global order'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-05

Hamas rejects Trump's proposal to take over Gaza, move Palestinians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

US envoy sees real possibility of Israel-Syria-Lebanon normalization

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

UNIFIL warns of potential escalation after rockets fired from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Israel army says striking South Lebanon after rocket fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

PM Salam warns of escalating military operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Israeli airstrikes target Mount Rihan and Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-05

Lebanese FM emphasizes Resolution 1701, Arab unity in talks with US Ambassador

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:00

LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Avichay Adraee: Israel's army will deliver a 'forceful response' to the rocket fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

LBCI pays tribute to journalist Hoda Chedid: A loss for the nation and media

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

Amal Movement and Hezbollah denounce anti-Syrian refugee campaigns in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Lebanese Army discovers and dismantles three rocket launch platforms north of the Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

President Aoun condemns escalating violence in southern Lebanon, urges immediate action

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More