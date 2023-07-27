News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Story of Salameh: The Start of the Journey
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-27 | 12:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The Story of Salameh: The Start of the Journey
Once revered as Lebanon's economic watchdog, Governor of the Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, now finds his reputation mired in controversy. Born in 1950 in Antelias, Salameh’s professional journey began at Merrill Lynch, but his meteoric rise would eventually see him dubbed the best central bank governor.
Who is Riad Salameh?
Educated at Collège Notre Dame de Jamhour School, Salameh went on to receive a degree in Economics from the American University in Beirut. His career took off at the global financial firm Merrill Lynch, where he became the manager for the wealth of affluent clients, including business tycoon Rafik Hariri.
When Hariri became Prime Minister after the civil war, Salameh was appointed the governor of the Bank of Lebanon in 1993, becoming its fifth governor since its establishment in 1964.
Throughout his career, Salameh has masterfully built alliances while maintaining neutrality among Lebanon's various political factions that make up the ruling class. These relationships helped bring his name into the list of potential presidential candidates, a desire he expressed to journalists according to WikiLeaks.
During his tenure, Salameh served under four Presidents, eight Prime Ministers, and six elected parliamentary councils, and his term was renewed four times in 1999, 2005, 2011, and lastly in 2017 during President Michel Aoun's term. This lengthy tenure of 30 years has broken the record for the longest-serving central bank governor, surpassing the previous record holders from Mexico (24 years) and Venezuela (21 years).
Salameh’s Economic Strategy: A Double-Edged Sword?
Salameh is known for pegging the Lebanese pound to the dollar at 1,500 in 1997. The primary objective was to give an impression of stability, aiming to attract investment and dollars to Lebanon. Simultaneously, this policy provided Lebanese citizens with purchasing power for nearly 25 years.
However, to maintain this model, the Bank of Lebanon had to attract dollars to stabilize the pound and finance government expenditures, despite the lack of plans or financial reforms from successive governments.
Salameh’s Legacy: Savior or Culprit?
Salameh has seen Lebanon through times of peace, war, and prosperity and has overseen every dollar that entered and left the country, right up to the point of economic collapse.
His critics argue that his policies contributed to the country's current financial crisis and accuse him of embezzlement, while his supporters credit him with maintaining relative financial stability in an otherwise tumultuous region.
After 30 years at the helm, the question remains: where does Riad Salameh go from here? As Lebanon continues to navigate its complex economic landscape, the legacy of this influential figure is poised to remain a point of heated debate.
News Bulletin Reports
Salameh
BDL
Lebanon
Central Bank
Next
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank's Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank's Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Mikati Discusses BDL Governor's Post-Term with Deputies: Calls for Cooperation to Ensure Stability
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Mikati Discusses BDL Governor's Post-Term with Deputies: Calls for Cooperation to Ensure Stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
0
Lebanon Economy
10:48
The Enigmatic Central Bank Leadership: Decisions Delayed and Speculations Abound
Lebanon Economy
10:48
The Enigmatic Central Bank Leadership: Decisions Delayed and Speculations Abound
0
Lebanon Economy
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
Lebanon Economy
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:43
Meta reports 11 percent revenue growth, but the metaverse still suffers
Variety and Tech
09:43
Meta reports 11 percent revenue growth, but the metaverse still suffers
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Al Shami to AFP: There is no alternative for the governor's deputies of the BDL but to assume the governor's responsibilities
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Al Shami to AFP: There is no alternative for the governor's deputies of the BDL but to assume the governor's responsibilities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
14:11
Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern
Lebanon Economy
14:11
Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern
2
Lebanon Economy
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
Lebanon Economy
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
3
Press Highlights
01:53
Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions
Press Highlights
01:53
Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
The Story of Salameh: The Start of the Journey
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
The Story of Salameh: The Start of the Journey
5
Sports News
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
Sports News
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
7
Lebanon News
07:50
Berri after meeting Le Drian: Breakthrough s occurred in presidential elections dossier
Lebanon News
07:50
Berri after meeting Le Drian: Breakthrough s occurred in presidential elections dossier
8
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More