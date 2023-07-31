Syria and Iran forge closer bonds for mutual prosperity

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-31 | 12:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syria and Iran forge closer bonds for mutual prosperity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Syria and Iran forge closer bonds for mutual prosperity

Moments before Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad's arrival to meet his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, anticipation fills the air.

The visit to the Iranian capital reflects an unwavering continuity of communication, with a distinct emphasis on economic matters this time.

Both the Ministers of Commerce and Telecommunications accompanied Mekdad on this trip.

As a result of their meeting, practical steps have been taken towards implementing the agreements forged during the recent visit of the Iranian President to Syria.

These agreements span multiple sectors, including energy, gas, oil, transportation, and more, as expressed by Minister Mekdad.
Political files were also tackled in the Syrian-Iranian meeting.

Furthermore, discussions revolved around de-escalating relations between Syria and Turkey and laying the groundwork for an upcoming quadrilateral meeting involving Iran, Russia, Syria, and Turkey.

The timing of this visit is critical, occurring during a period of continuous depreciation of the Syrian currency, necessitating unprecedented measures for resolution.
 

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Iran

Syria

Syrian

Minister

Iranian

Partnership

LBCI Next
The Story of Salameh- Part 5- The Downfall
Challenges over the years: Warning signs and Riad Salameh's role
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-16

Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies role of minister in addressing Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-25

Minister of the Displaced holds discussions with Syrian Interior Minister on refugee return

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

The Story of Salameh- Part 5- The Downfall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-30

Challenges over the years: Warning signs and Riad Salameh's role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-30

Uncertain prospects: Will opposition and Change bloc back down from Legislative stand?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-29

Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-28

Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era

LBCI
World News
04:41

London is in the process of issuing "hundreds" of North Sea gas and oil licences

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:58

PM Mikati unveils draft law to borrow from BDL for public sector funding

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:54

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:27

The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More