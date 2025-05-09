Hamas met Gaza mediators this week, but 'no progress:' Sources tell AFP

A Hamas delegation held two meetings with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Doha this week, but they produced no breakthrough in the search for a Gaza truce, sources close to the group said Friday.



"Egyptian officials met twice with a high-level Hamas delegation led by (chief negotiator) Khalil al-Hayya (and) Qatari officials on Wednesday and Thursday in Doha," one source told AFP.



A second source said the talks were "serious" but made "no concrete progress."



AFP