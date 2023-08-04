The aircraft of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which may land in Iran soon, comes after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi extended an official invitation to his Emirati counterpart to visit Tehran.This meeting presents an opportunity for both countries to address their outstanding issues, notably the dispute over the Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa, located near the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 40% of the world's oil production passes daily.However, control over these islands gives power over maritime navigation in the Gulf.In addition, regional issues such as the Syrian crisis and the Iranian nuclear file will also be on the agenda of the bilateral talks.Despite their differences, this trip aims to improve security and economic relations between the two nations.Iran has previously stated that discussions are underway to establish a joint naval force comprising Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf states, with the primary objective of ensuring the safety of navigation in the Arabian Gulf.Economically, trade between both countries continues, as they seek to enhance it further, especially after the statement by the Iranian Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones expressing the readiness of the UAE Foreign Investors' Chamber to invest up to $100 billion in Iranian free trade zones.This Emirati-Iranian meeting takes place when the Gulf States are reassessing their relations with Iran despite the unresolved issues.In addition to the UAE, Kuwait and Iran are also engaged in discussions regarding the disputed offshore field known as "Arash" in Iran and "Dorra" in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.Moreover, this issue will take center stage during the meeting between the Iranian Foreign Minister and his Kuwaiti counterpart after the latter received an invitation to visit Iran.So, could these Gulf-Iranian dialogues be the key to resolving the problems between these countries?