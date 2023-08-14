Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14 | 10:22

LBCI
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
2min
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

In a significant development, foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, along with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, will come together in Cairo, marking the first such gathering since May 2022.

This meeting aims to discuss the pressing issue of the ongoing Syrian crisis. This Arab committee was formed after the consultative meeting in Amman regarding Syria and its return to the Arab League.

The committee's primary objective is to establish direct communication with the Syrian government in order to seek a comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis, addressing its humanitarian, security, and political ramifications.

The approach follows the principle of step-by-step progress, aligned with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, which supports a Syrian-led, UN-facilitated political process, fair elections, and the formulation of a new constitution.

Diplomatic sources have hinted to LBCI that the normalization of relations between Arab countries and Syria might not be proceeding as smoothly as anticipated, an Arab diplomatic source in Cairo, speaking to the Syrian government-affiliated newspaper Al-Watan, refuted rumors surrounding challenges in Syrian-Saudi relations.

The source emphasized that Riyadh remains committed to ensuring Syria's return to the Arab League is substantial, not just symbolic and that the Arab countries play a pivotal role in supporting Syria.

Furthermore, the source affirmed a positive atmosphere leading to the Arab committee meeting on Syria.

According to LBCI's sources, senior officials and permanent representatives to the Arab League met on Monday at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. This meeting took place before the ministerial-level Arab committee gathering and was also preceded by a separate meeting of the Arab committee without Syria.

Ultimately, will this ministerial committee meeting invigorate discussions on the Syrian crisis, addressing its humanitarian, security, and political dimensions?

