Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world

2023-08-21
Planet in peril: Storm Hilary&#39;s wake-up call to a changing world
Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world

The storm Hilary sweeps through regions in the southwestern United States, transforming deserts into rivers.

Such is a brief description of the situation, especially in southwestern California, where some cities have witnessed devastating floods caused by the "tropical storm."

As Los Angeles County and others struggled with floods triggered by this first tropical storm since 1939, the farthest reaches of the American continent were ablaze, specifically in northern Canada near the North Pole. Here, the narrative took a different turn as well. Wildfires swept through vast areas, devouring green and dry lands for several days.

In Europe, unprecedented heatwaves scorched the land, accompanied by fires in several countries.

For instance, Spain is experiencing a heatwave that has raised temperatures to an unusual level in the northeastern and southern regions, surpassing 40 degrees Celsius in some areas while reaching 38 degrees Celsius in Madrid.

On the other hand, Greece's wildfires continue to ignite on some of its islands, as authorities warned of the looming danger of a "massive" fire in the capital region of Athens and other southern areas. However, the severe hot and dry weather is expected to persist in Greece until Friday.

The drowning of the United States and the fires in European nations are but a fragment of the climate change sweeping the globe; its impacts are projected to intensify, while solutions to its causes lag behind in urgency.
 

