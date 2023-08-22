Reshaping the script: Reform trajectories emerging from the BDL audit

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22 | 10:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Reshaping the script: Reform trajectories emerging from the BDL audit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Reshaping the script: Reform trajectories emerging from the BDL audit

One of the most prominent findings revealed by the forensic audit report at Banque du Liban is that Riad Salameh wielded power on his own, in the absence of accountability, and due to the ineffectiveness of the bank's council.

The forensic audit report mentioned that "governance and accountability must be improved to mitigate mismanagement in the future."

Based on this, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati tasked a committee composed of the Ministers of Justice and Finance, along with experts, to introduce amendments to the 1963 Monetary and Credit Law.

There have not been significant amendments since then, and the purpose of these changes was to establish principles of proper accountability and to set controls on the BDL governor's actions without interfering with the essential aspects of the law.

The committee held a preparatory meeting, and the work will begin early next week.

So, what could be the new amendments to the Monetary and Credit Law?

- Imagine that in the law, the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon is also the head of the Higher Banking Authority, which investigates and adjudicates violations in the financial sector. It's as if the governor is also the judge. This is one of the points that, according to observers, could be amended.

- Similarly, the issue of the presidency of the Special Investigation Commission, which investigates money laundering operations and was chaired by Salameh.

- Among the proposed points, amending the article related to state borrowing in necessary cases in a way that a clear contract specifies the amount, duration, and importantly, prevents lending to the state in foreign currency.

- Granting complete independence to the Banking Control Commission, most of whose decisions were subject to BDL governor's approval.

- Enforcing greater participation of BDL council members in decision-making, composed of the four deputies of the governor and the directors-general of the finance and economy ministries.

However, these are examples of suggestions that the committee will examine.

But, will the path be easy politically, considering all these points aim towards limiting the governor's powers?
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Law

BDL

Banks

Economy

Riad Salameh

LBCI Next
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-31

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

BRICS summit: Shaping the future of emerging economies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-17

Inter Miami formalizes its contract with Busquets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:36

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More