Israeli PM gifts golden pager to Trump symbolizing attack on Hezbollah

Middle East News
07-02-2025 | 06:09
High views
Israeli PM gifts golden pager to Trump symbolizing attack on Hezbollah
0min
Israeli PM gifts golden pager to Trump symbolizing attack on Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave U.S. President Donald Trump a golden pager during their meeting at the White House this week, in a symbolic gesture marking Israel’s shocking attack on Hezbollah last year.

The gift symbolizes “a turning point in the war” against Hezbollah, when Israel carried out a deadly operation against the Lebanese group using exploding pagers in September 2024, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.


AFP
 

