Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Israeli PM gifts golden pager to Trump symbolizing attack on Hezbollah
Middle East News
07-02-2025 | 06:09
Israeli PM gifts golden pager to Trump symbolizing attack on Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave U.S. President Donald Trump a golden pager during their meeting at the White House this week, in a symbolic gesture marking Israel’s shocking attack on Hezbollah last year.
The gift symbolizes “a turning point in the war” against Hezbollah, when Israel carried out a deadly operation against the Lebanese group using exploding pagers in September 2024, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
PM
Golden
Pager
Trump
US
Attack
Hezbollah
