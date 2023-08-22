News
Beirut Port kiosks: Beirut Governor's failure to enforce removal order raises concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22 | 10:38
Beirut Port kiosks: Beirut Governor's failure to enforce removal order raises concerns
Over two weeks after the issuance of the removal order, Beirut Governor Judge Marwan Abboud has not executed the decision to remove illegal kiosks.
In response, he told LBCI that the one-week deadline is meant to be a motivating period, not an ultimatum, and can be extended for logistical reasons.
The controversy revolves around unauthorized kiosks that have become a security threat at the Beirut port due to their violations and illicit activities, including prohibited actions and even prostitution.
Despite the gravity of the situation, LBCI contacted Omar Itani, the Acting Director-General of the Beirut Port, who declined to comment regarding Abboud's accusations against the port's management for not enforcing the removal of these illegal structures.
In a sequence of events, the Public Works Ministry forwarded the request to remove illegal kiosks to the Interior Ministry. The latter referred the request to the governor, who believes that the port's management should be responsible for implementing the removal order.
However, the port's administration insists on the necessity of removal. The outcome is an impasse, symbolizing the deadlock that continues to define the situation.
The illicit kiosks issue at Beirut Port is widely known, and the lack of decisive action by the Supreme Defense Council is raising questions about the government's commitment to law enforcement. These unauthorized kiosks occupy state-owned land without payment of fees or leasing compensation.
Is the state passively accepting or tacitly complicit in this situation?
The port's management, the governor, and the Interior and Public Works Ministers are responsible for answering this question.
