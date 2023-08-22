Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22 | 12:25
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
2min
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears

We are about seventy days away from the result of the drilling in Block Number 9.

The drilling process will begin on Thursday, the 24th of August, according to the Ministry of Energy. 

In this context, LBCI sources stressed that the announcement of international companies' interest will be tackled next Thursday and will be related to Block 8. 

Meanwhile, logistical preparations are in full swing to start the drilling process in Block Number 9.

However, it was checked by Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and the Director-General of the Presidency Antoine Choucair, along with a delegation from TotalEnergies company and the President of the Petroleum Sector Administration Authority, Wissam Zahabi, as well as the ministers of energy, public works, and transportation.

After the tour, the General Manager at TotalEnergies, Romain de la Martinière, affirmed that after the peaceful demarcation of maritime borders, TotalEnergies, along with its partners Eni and Qatar Petroleum, committed to drilling an exploratory well in Block Number 9 as soon as possible in 2023.

Furthermore, Berri and Mikati hoped that the exploration could mark the beginning of an economic turnaround.

Thus, it will become clear whether Lebanon possesses an oil wealth in the coming months. But, the story of how to benefit from it is another matter…
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
