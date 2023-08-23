Economic Frustration: Protests in Southern Syria's Sweida reflect growing dissent

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23 | 12:59
Economic Frustration: Protests in Southern Syria&#39;s Sweida reflect growing dissent
Economic Frustration: Protests in Southern Syria's Sweida reflect growing dissent

In an unprecedented scene not witnessed since 2011, widespread protests accompanied by civil disobedience continue for the fourth consecutive day in various areas of the Sweida province in southern Syria.

Over 35 villages and towns within the province have engaged in these movements, initially sparked by economic grievances that swiftly evolved into political demands.

Chants calling for the downfall of the Syrian regime and the expulsion of occupiers resonate through the demonstrations. At the same time, protesters have also encircled several sites affiliated with the Syrian Baath Party.

Sweida, primarily inhabited by Druze communities, was among the first provinces to partake in the initial uprising that later escalated into a nationwide revolution against the regime in 2011.

Nevertheless, its movement remained relatively populist under the influence of the Syrian government throughout the years of war, mostly detached from the military upheavals.

Why did the people of Sweida take to the streets after all this time? Could there be political factors veiled behind the economic turmoil driving this movement?

Locals attribute the recent upsurge in protests to the deteriorating living conditions. The spark was ignited after the Syrian regime recently issued decrees that aimed to increase public sector salaries while simultaneously lifting subsidies on gasoline and partially on diesel.

Consequently, this move led to an unprecedented surge in commodity prices in Syria, grappling with a severe economic crisis. The value of the Syrian currency has plummeted to an all-time low of around 15,000 Syrian liras to the dollar, down from the previous rate of 47 Syrian liras to the dollar 12 years ago.

There has been no official response from the Syrian regime to the ongoing protests. However, speculation mounts regarding the possibility of escalation in Sweida.

Could these protests expand, painting a new picture of dissent in Syria, just when some believed such movements had concluded?

