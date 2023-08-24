News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon Grants 3D Seismic Survey License to Bright Skies and GeoEx for Exploration in Block 8
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24 | 10:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon Grants 3D Seismic Survey License to Bright Skies and GeoEx for Exploration in Block 8
On Thursday, the Lebanese Energy Ministry announced the granting of a 3D seismic survey license to a consortium comprising Bright Skies and GeoEx. The move is aimed at assessing the resource potential in Block 8, a maritime area that holds both geopolitical and geological significance for the country.
As Lebanon embarks on drilling operations in Block 9, interest is already turning to its neighboring maritime area, Block 8. Energy Minister Walid Fayyad marked the occasion as a "historic achievement" in a press conference, stating that the drilling activities stem from a long-planned initiative that began in 2010.
The granting of the seismic survey license brings with it heightened expectations. Given the geological similarities between Block 8 and Block 9, the successful discovery of oil or gas reserves in Block 9 could bode well for similar finds in Block 8, according to Fayyad.
But the significance of Block 8 extends beyond its resource potential. Located adjacent to Lebanon's southern maritime border with Israeli-occupied territories, and covering an area of 1,400 square kilometers, the block is geopolitically crucial. It's bordered by Cypriot waters to the west and by Block 5 to the north.
Block 8 has previously been a sticking point in Lebanon's maritime boundary negotiations with Israel, which had claimed half of the block as part of its territory. However, after persistent negotiations, Lebanon has established complete sovereignty over the block, emphasized Fayyad.
The awarding of the 3D seismic survey license is not just about resource exploration; it also serves as a reaffirmation of Lebanese sovereignty over its maritime waters. This move comes as a particularly significant step, as prior territorial disputes had inhibited any seismic surveys in the region.
The upcoming survey in Block 8 will also provide Lebanon with critical data that may determine whether oil or gas deposits extend into Israeli and Cypriot maritime regions. Such information would enhance Lebanon’s negotiating power, allowing for better terms when awarding future exploration contracts in the block, Fayyad noted.
The exploration of Block 8 is not merely an economic venture; it represents a political milestone and a boost to Lebanon's global standing. With the awarding of the seismic survey license, Lebanon is not just probing its geological layers; it's also solidifying its geopolitical footprint.
News Bulletin Reports
Seismic Survey
bright Skies
GeoEx
Next
Environmental Crisis Unveiled: Halted Waste Leachate Removal Raises Concerns at Naameh Landfill
Economic Frustration: Protests in Southern Syria's Sweida reflect growing dissent
Previous
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
BRICS Expansion: From Quarter to Competitor? Challenges and Reactions
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
BRICS Expansion: From Quarter to Competitor? Challenges and Reactions
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Urgent Call to Farmers and Ethical Pesticide Merchants: Stop Using Dangerous Chemicals
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Urgent Call to Farmers and Ethical Pesticide Merchants: Stop Using Dangerous Chemicals
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Tensions Rise as Self-Proclaimed 'Soldiers of God' Disrupt Nightlife Event in Beirut Neighborhood of Ashrafieh
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Tensions Rise as Self-Proclaimed 'Soldiers of God' Disrupt Nightlife Event in Beirut Neighborhood of Ashrafieh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-17
Berlin calls for imposing European sanctions on coup leaders in Niger
World News
2023-08-17
Berlin calls for imposing European sanctions on coup leaders in Niger
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
0
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
0
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
2
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
3
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
4
Lebanon News
01:17
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
Lebanon News
01:17
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
5
Lebanon Economy
01:43
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
Lebanon Economy
01:43
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
6
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
7
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese air traffic controllers address staff shortage with new 7 AM - 8 PM shift
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese air traffic controllers address staff shortage with new 7 AM - 8 PM shift
8
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More