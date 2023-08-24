Lebanon Grants 3D Seismic Survey License to Bright Skies and GeoEx for Exploration in Block 8

2023-08-24 | 10:42
Lebanon Grants 3D Seismic Survey License to Bright Skies and GeoEx for Exploration in Block 8
Lebanon Grants 3D Seismic Survey License to Bright Skies and GeoEx for Exploration in Block 8

On Thursday, the Lebanese Energy Ministry announced the granting of a 3D seismic survey license to a consortium comprising Bright Skies and GeoEx. The move is aimed at assessing the resource potential in Block 8, a maritime area that holds both geopolitical and geological significance for the country.

As Lebanon embarks on drilling operations in Block 9, interest is already turning to its neighboring maritime area, Block 8. Energy Minister Walid Fayyad marked the occasion as a "historic achievement" in a press conference, stating that the drilling activities stem from a long-planned initiative that began in 2010.

The granting of the seismic survey license brings with it heightened expectations. Given the geological similarities between Block 8 and Block 9, the successful discovery of oil or gas reserves in Block 9 could bode well for similar finds in Block 8, according to Fayyad.

But the significance of Block 8 extends beyond its resource potential. Located adjacent to Lebanon's southern maritime border with Israeli-occupied territories, and covering an area of 1,400 square kilometers, the block is geopolitically crucial. It's bordered by Cypriot waters to the west and by Block 5 to the north.

Block 8 has previously been a sticking point in Lebanon's maritime boundary negotiations with Israel, which had claimed half of the block as part of its territory. However, after persistent negotiations, Lebanon has established complete sovereignty over the block, emphasized Fayyad.

The awarding of the 3D seismic survey license is not just about resource exploration; it also serves as a reaffirmation of Lebanese sovereignty over its maritime waters. This move comes as a particularly significant step, as prior territorial disputes had inhibited any seismic surveys in the region.

The upcoming survey in Block 8 will also provide Lebanon with critical data that may determine whether oil or gas deposits extend into Israeli and Cypriot maritime regions. Such information would enhance Lebanon’s negotiating power, allowing for better terms when awarding future exploration contracts in the block, Fayyad noted.

The exploration of Block 8 is not merely an economic venture; it represents a political milestone and a boost to Lebanon's global standing. With the awarding of the seismic survey license, Lebanon is not just probing its geological layers; it's also solidifying its geopolitical footprint.

