UN chief calls for Ukraine peace deal respecting 'territorial integrity'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Sunday, on the eve of a key United Nations vote, for a Ukraine peace deal that respects the country's "territorial integrity."



"I reaffirm the urgent need for a just, sustainable, and comprehensive peace -– one that fully upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," Guterres said in a statement.



The Security Council vote, coming three years after Russia's full-scale invasion, will be on a U.S.-backed draft resolution that makes no mention of Ukraine's territorial integrity.



AFP