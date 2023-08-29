News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Calls for immediate action: Security leaders in Lebanon push for financial solutions to address crucial needs
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29 | 10:41
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Calls for immediate action: Security leaders in Lebanon push for financial solutions to address crucial needs
Lebanon's current situation has become increasingly untenable, and security officials have conveyed a clear message to parliamentary members of the Defense Committee, outlining their demands in four critical sectors: fuel, healthcare, maintenance, and food.
The cost of meeting these essential needs ranges from $40 to $43 million per month, coupled with around one billion LBP, which the General Security requests for printing one million passports to be ready within the next six months.
When discussing the possibility of additional funding, the question arises: Where will the funds come from? The answer lies in the increased state revenue generated by raising the customs value of the dollar.
Additionally, there is a need to reopen governmental departments, especially real estate and revenue-generating sectors, to contribute to further imports.
The proposal for extra allocation of funds encountered an alternative proposition by MP Jamil Al-Sayyed, which had limited chances of success.
Consequently, MPs turned towards the expedited and repeated legislative law, which faced an additional hurdle: the boycott of several parliamentary blocs and MPs from attending legislative sessions.
Could the stabilization of security incentivize their participation in a session with a single agenda item?
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Calls
Immediate
Action
Security
Leaders
Lebanon
Financial
Solutions
Crucial
Needs
Next
Ceasefire quest: Al-Burhan's Cairo diplomatic mission amid Sudan's unrest
Lebanon navigates UN peacekeeping mandate renewal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-19
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-19
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-10
Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-10
Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Surprise encounter: Israeli tourists' emergency landing in Saudi Arabia sparks diplomatic speculation
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Surprise encounter: Israeli tourists' emergency landing in Saudi Arabia sparks diplomatic speculation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
In Lebanon: Questions arise of Road Traffic Authority employees' fate amid corruption charges
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
In Lebanon: Questions arise of Road Traffic Authority employees' fate amid corruption charges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25
Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25
Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
2
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
3
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
4
Lebanon News
11:34
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
Lebanon News
11:34
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
5
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
6
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
7
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
8
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More