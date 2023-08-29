Calls for immediate action: Security leaders in Lebanon push for financial solutions to address crucial needs

Lebanon's current situation has become increasingly untenable, and security officials have conveyed a clear message to parliamentary members of the Defense Committee, outlining their demands in four critical sectors: fuel, healthcare, maintenance, and food.



The cost of meeting these essential needs ranges from $40 to $43 million per month, coupled with around one billion LBP, which the General Security requests for printing one million passports to be ready within the next six months.



When discussing the possibility of additional funding, the question arises: Where will the funds come from? The answer lies in the increased state revenue generated by raising the customs value of the dollar.



Additionally, there is a need to reopen governmental departments, especially real estate and revenue-generating sectors, to contribute to further imports.



The proposal for extra allocation of funds encountered an alternative proposition by MP Jamil Al-Sayyed, which had limited chances of success.



Consequently, MPs turned towards the expedited and repeated legislative law, which faced an additional hurdle: the boycott of several parliamentary blocs and MPs from attending legislative sessions.



Could the stabilization of security incentivize their participation in a session with a single agenda item?