The case of the former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor, Riad Salameh, has joined the investigation file of the Beirut Port explosion, most likely through litigation.



Salameh, who was supposed to appear before the prosecution led by Judge Maher Cheaito to decide whether to leave or detain him, was absent despite being in Lebanon, as confirmed by his legal representative.



Although Salameh was absent, he made a judicial surprise by filing three litigation lawsuits against three prosecution authorities handling the case.



The first lawsuit is against Judge Mireille Malak, the second is against Judge Sami Sadki, and the third is against Judge Maher Cheaito, considering that these authorities made a grave mistake by considering the decision to release Salameh, who does not exist, as Abou Samra kept the investigation record open.



However, the head of the appellate cases authority, who was supposed to consider Abou Samra's decision that the prosecution authority should look into, refused to comment on the matter, indicating that she would respond in writing after reviewing the text of the litigation lawsuit if she finds a justification to respond.



In conclusion, the authority, headed by Judge Cheaito, withdrew its involvement in the case as soon as it received the litigation lawsuit. It happened three hours after Salameh's legal representative submitted it due to an error committed by the representative in registering the case.



As a result, Salameh's file regarding his departure vanished. The authority responsible for making a decision is the Cassation Court.



Nevertheless, the court has been inactive for months due to the inability to appoint its members due to political and judicial disputes.



Only when judicial formations are established, and a president of the republic is elected to sign the decree of formations will there be peace.