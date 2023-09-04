News
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04 | 11:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
The northern borders of Lebanon have fallen into the hands of human trafficking mafias, witnessing a surge in illegal migration towards Lebanese territory.
While the Lebanese army has apprehended thousands of Syrians and returned them, the number of individuals entering Lebanon illegally remains uncountable.
The northern borders boast more than forty known crossing points recognized by military and security forces. Through these passages and others, Syrians are smuggled into Lebanon.
Some crossings bear the names of their owners, families, or clans, such as the Al-Khoury crossing, Abou Victor crossing in Chadra, and the equivalents on the Awinat Kfar Noun and Al-Dababiyya route, along with crossings in Manjaz and Rmeih. Like many others, these crossings are active, with the presence of traffickers and the Syrian army not impeding the smugglers' movements.
Furthermore, the Lebanese army's presence is more effective at checkpoints and patrols, especially the Chadra checkpoint. The owners of these crossings, as are their smuggling networks and methods, are well-known.
The wave of illegal migration between Lebanon and Syria has become a lucrative trade for smuggling mafias and individuals.
While crossing costs approximately $100, transportation from deep within Syria to the depths of Lebanon through a smuggler ranges from $200 to $400. If the smuggling operation fails, a portion of the amount may be refunded, or the smuggler may assist the individual in making another attempt.
Will Lebanese policymakers intervene and tighten security to apprehend these known smuggling mafias operating freely along the northern borders?
