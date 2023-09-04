News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Lost Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04 | 12:29
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
The Arab Banks Union warmly welcomed the Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor, Wassim Mansouri, at its annual financial conference in Riyadh under the theme "Arab Economic Prospects amid International Changes."
The event was held under the patronage of Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayari, the Governor of the Saudi Arabian Central Bank, who was also in attendance.
The Arab Banks Union conference underlined its commitment to supporting the BDL and the Lebanese banking sector, emphasizing its dedication to aiding Lebanon's central bank, particularly under its new governorship.
The Union pledged to leverage its relationships and resources to contribute to the successful execution of the central bank's mission to stabilize Lebanon's financial situation.
The Secretary-General of the Arab Banks Union, Dr. Wissam Fattouh, played a significant role in facilitating communication between Wassim Mansouri and essential figures in the Saudi Arabian banking sector. These interactions were characterized by a positive atmosphere.
During an interview with Al Arabiya, Mansouri addressed Lebanon's significant economic and financial challenges.
Despite the hurdles, he expressed optimism about the recovery of depositors' funds, highlighting the establishment of a new platform for foreign exchange trading, and mentioned that exchange rates would see reductions in the upcoming budget.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Arab
Banks
Union
Annual
Conference
Riyadh
Acting
BDL
Governor
Economic
Challenges
Next
From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-03
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-03
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11
Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11
Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
Association of Banks affirms support for BDL's Acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
Association of Banks affirms support for BDL's Acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Peace agreement: Israel opens embassy in Bahrain amidst regional tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Peace agreement: Israel opens embassy in Bahrain amidst regional tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-16
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
Lebanon News
2023-07-16
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
0
World News
2023-06-19
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
World News
2023-06-19
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:55
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
Lebanon Economy
06:55
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
5
Sports News
03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
6
Press Highlights
02:14
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
Press Highlights
02:14
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
7
Lebanon News
08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
Lebanon News
08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More