Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04 | 12:29
High views
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
1min
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges

The Arab Banks Union warmly welcomed the Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor, Wassim Mansouri, at its annual financial conference in Riyadh under the theme "Arab Economic Prospects amid International Changes."

The event was held under the patronage of Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayari, the Governor of the Saudi Arabian Central Bank, who was also in attendance.

The Arab Banks Union conference underlined its commitment to supporting the BDL and the Lebanese banking sector, emphasizing its dedication to aiding Lebanon's central bank, particularly under its new governorship.

The Union pledged to leverage its relationships and resources to contribute to the successful execution of the central bank's mission to stabilize Lebanon's financial situation.

The Secretary-General of the Arab Banks Union, Dr. Wissam Fattouh, played a significant role in facilitating communication between Wassim Mansouri and essential figures in the Saudi Arabian banking sector. These interactions were characterized by a positive atmosphere.

During an interview with Al Arabiya, Mansouri addressed Lebanon's significant economic and financial challenges.

Despite the hurdles, he expressed optimism about the recovery of depositors' funds, highlighting the establishment of a new platform for foreign exchange trading, and mentioned that exchange rates would see reductions in the upcoming budget.

