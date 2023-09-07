New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07 | 11:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

Importers have long sourced their dollars from the market in Lebanon. 

However, with the launch of the Bloomberg trading platform for foreign currencies, specifically the US dollar and the Lebanese lira, through banks, the purchase of dollars for imports will gradually be restricted to this new platform.

According to Banque du Liban (BDL) sources, banks will find it more reassuring to handle funds that enter their systems through Bloomberg. They will likely avoid dealing with funds not coming through this platform.

According to these sources, working on the Bloomberg platform will also expose some speculators in the Lebanese lira's exchange rate. For instance, if someone wants to buy dollars, they must display the desired buying rate compared to the market rate. 

The Bloomberg platform will display the three lowest rates for buying dollars, while the highest rate will not be visible to all but those who manage the platform. This measure could potentially allow monetary and judicial authorities to investigate why someone is offering to buy dollars at an unusually high rate.

Moreover, BDL sources emphasized that the effort to reduce the cash economy did not begin with the introduction of the Bloomberg platform. They clarified that it is not solely due to American requests in this regard but because BDL recognizes the risks posed by a cash-based economy to the country's overall economy and the Lebanese currency. 

Demand for reducing and regulating this cash economy is a global requirement, with requests coming not only from the United States but also from European, Arab, and Asian nations.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

New

Trading

Platform

Lebanon

Bloomberg

Regulate

Dollar

Transactions

LBCI Next
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31

Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-19

Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26

Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-05

Finance Ministry halts newly built property tax transactions in Mount Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-30

Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-27

Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:45

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More