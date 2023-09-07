News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07 | 11:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
Importers have long sourced their dollars from the market in Lebanon.
However, with the launch of the Bloomberg trading platform for foreign currencies, specifically the US dollar and the Lebanese lira, through banks, the purchase of dollars for imports will gradually be restricted to this new platform.
According to Banque du Liban (BDL) sources, banks will find it more reassuring to handle funds that enter their systems through Bloomberg. They will likely avoid dealing with funds not coming through this platform.
According to these sources, working on the Bloomberg platform will also expose some speculators in the Lebanese lira's exchange rate. For instance, if someone wants to buy dollars, they must display the desired buying rate compared to the market rate.
The Bloomberg platform will display the three lowest rates for buying dollars, while the highest rate will not be visible to all but those who manage the platform. This measure could potentially allow monetary and judicial authorities to investigate why someone is offering to buy dollars at an unusually high rate.
Moreover, BDL sources emphasized that the effort to reduce the cash economy did not begin with the introduction of the Bloomberg platform. They clarified that it is not solely due to American requests in this regard but because BDL recognizes the risks posed by a cash-based economy to the country's overall economy and the Lebanese currency.
Demand for reducing and regulating this cash economy is a global requirement, with requests coming not only from the United States but also from European, Arab, and Asian nations.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
New
Trading
Platform
Lebanon
Bloomberg
Regulate
Dollar
Transactions
Next
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-19
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-19
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-05
Finance Ministry halts newly built property tax transactions in Mount Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-05
Finance Ministry halts newly built property tax transactions in Mount Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
0
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
2
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
4
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
7
Lebanon News
03:37
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
Lebanon News
03:37
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More