Supreme Islamic Sharia Council: Will Mufti's term be extended or challenged?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-08 | 09:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Supreme Islamic Sharia Council: Will Mufti&#39;s term be extended or challenged?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Supreme Islamic Sharia Council: Will Mufti's term be extended or challenged?

After approximately a month, the term of the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council, consisting of 38 members and headed by the Republic's Mufti, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, is coming to an end.

It was previously agreed upon to suspend sessions a month before to prepare for the upcoming elections.

However, in a surprising move, the Dar al-Fatwa has called the council members to a session on Saturday.

This session coincided with the presentation of a proposal by some council members to renew Mufti Derian's term for an additional four years, even though his term is set to expire in approximately one and a half years when he reaches the legal age of 72.

Opponents of the extension argue that amending the law from a council about to end its term in a month is not permissible. This group includes former Prime Minister Fouad Saniora, former Minister and Deputy Head of the Council Omar Miskawi, and several influential figures closely associated with Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati.

But why is there a dispute over the law while Derian's term still has a year and a half left?

The Supreme Islamic Sharia Council is facing a crucial election in a month, with Saniora fighting to secure a majority allowing him to appoint the new Mufti.

Meanwhile, the opposing group, both internally and externally, insists on ensuring Derian's continuity at the helm of Dar al-Fatwa regardless of the outcome of the upcoming elections.

But will the session on Saturday take place, and what will be on its agenda?

The session's convening depends on ensuring a quorum. Former Prime Ministers (Tammam Salam, Fouad Saniora, Najib Mikati, Saad Hariri, and Hassan Diab) will not attend, with some of them being abroad (Salam and Hariri) and others boycotting (Saniora).
 
Furthermore, Mikati has distanced himself from any battle against Derian, with sources indicating a good relationship between Mikati and Derian.

However, the absence of former prime ministers and the boycott by some council members do not seem to affect the quorum, which appears calm for Saturday's session.

Moreover, it is true that the session for extension cannot be held in the absence of the Vice President who decided to boycott, and he is required to chair the session for extension in his absence.

However, sources have confirmed that the Mufti can preside over the session, open it, and then withdraw from it later.

Thus, the Saturday session is decisive; either the extension will be taken off the table, or a confrontation will loom in a month, leading to a potential battle after a year and a half.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Islamic

Sharia

Council:

Mufti's

extended

challenged?

LBCI Next
National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-24

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council heads to South Africa

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-07

Honda confirms it will use Tesla’s EV charging port from 2025

LBCI
World News
2023-09-07

Putin will not deliver a speech via video at the G20 summit: Kremlin

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06

A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:01

The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:28

National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

Surge in anti-LGBTQ disinformation targets Pride in Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:28

National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:28

Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:28

National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:01

The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:36

MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Al-Rahi: Lebanon is final homeland for all its citizens

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Lebanese Presidential Prospects: Navigating Dialogue, Decentralization, and Diplomatic Initiatives

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Mikati and the 'Duo' Seek to Pass a Highly Dangerous Tax Exemption

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More