After approximately a month, the term of the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council, consisting of 38 members and headed by the Republic's Mufti, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, is coming to an end.



It was previously agreed upon to suspend sessions a month before to prepare for the upcoming elections.



However, in a surprising move, the Dar al-Fatwa has called the council members to a session on Saturday.



This session coincided with the presentation of a proposal by some council members to renew Mufti Derian's term for an additional four years, even though his term is set to expire in approximately one and a half years when he reaches the legal age of 72.



Opponents of the extension argue that amending the law from a council about to end its term in a month is not permissible. This group includes former Prime Minister Fouad Saniora, former Minister and Deputy Head of the Council Omar Miskawi, and several influential figures closely associated with Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati.



But why is there a dispute over the law while Derian's term still has a year and a half left?



The Supreme Islamic Sharia Council is facing a crucial election in a month, with Saniora fighting to secure a majority allowing him to appoint the new Mufti.



Meanwhile, the opposing group, both internally and externally, insists on ensuring Derian's continuity at the helm of Dar al-Fatwa regardless of the outcome of the upcoming elections.



But will the session on Saturday take place, and what will be on its agenda?



The session's convening depends on ensuring a quorum. Former Prime Ministers (Tammam Salam, Fouad Saniora, Najib Mikati, Saad Hariri, and Hassan Diab) will not attend, with some of them being abroad (Salam and Hariri) and others boycotting (Saniora).



Furthermore, Mikati has distanced himself from any battle against Derian, with sources indicating a good relationship between Mikati and Derian.



However, the absence of former prime ministers and the boycott by some council members do not seem to affect the quorum, which appears calm for Saturday's session.



Moreover, it is true that the session for extension cannot be held in the absence of the Vice President who decided to boycott, and he is required to chair the session for extension in his absence.



However, sources have confirmed that the Mufti can preside over the session, open it, and then withdraw from it later.



Thus, the Saturday session is decisive; either the extension will be taken off the table, or a confrontation will loom in a month, leading to a potential battle after a year and a half.